Sanjay Dutt's three-film deal for 'Prassthanam' actor Satyajeet Dubey

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutts production house has signed "Prassthanam" actor Satyajeet Dubey for a three-film deal. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the film "Always Kabhi Kabhi" in 2011, considers "Prassthanam" as the biggest film of his career till date and is extremely elated.

"Sanju Sir has treated me as one of his own. He and Manayata ma'am have been incredibly kind and generous, always showering me with love and warmth. I have gone from being someone who was new to him when we began this journey and now. I'm glad I'm close to Sanju sir and that itself is a great moment for a fan child like me. I am looking forward to another opportunity of working with them in the near future. We are yet to lock the project but it's in the planning stage. It's been surreal for me."

Satyajeet plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's son in the recently-released "Prassthanam". As per reports, the actor reminds Maanayata Dutt of Vinod Khanna and she finds him really promising. Hence the decision to sign him on a three-film deal.

On the work front, Satyajeet Dubey will next be seen in a finite time travel series and a web series, which is yet to be announced.