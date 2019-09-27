'Student of the Year 2' actor Aditya Seal to lead Bosco Martis’ directorial debut

By Express News Service

Aditya Seal will play the lead in choreographer Bosco Martis’ directorial debut. The film will be a dance-horror-comedy. Pre-production work begins next month with the film expected to go on floors in February 2020.

Aditya played the antagonist in Student of the Year 2. He had previously acted in Namaste England, Tum Bin II and Ek Chhotisi Love Story.

“Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer,” Bosco said. “He fits the leading character’s shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character. We are finalising the screenplay and should start the pre-production work by October. We plan to roll by February 2020.”

Producer Shariq Patel of Zee Studios added, “We are happy to have a young, talented performer like Aditya on board. It’s a never-seen-before genre that we are bringing to Indian audiences, especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens. The film will be mounted on a huge scale with an interesting ensemble cast.”

Bosco plans to cast participants from his reality TV show Dance India Dance in the film. “We are in the final leg of the show and the winner will definitely feature in the film. Apart from that, I am looking to rope in a few other contestants as well, those whose skills have impressed us,” he said.