Check out pictures of Ishaan Khatter's newly-acquired abs, biceps

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter (Photo | Ishaan Khattar Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter is working really hard on his physique and his recent Instagram pictures are proof of that.

Ishaan on Saturday posted pictures of his transformation from his first film "Beyond The Clouds" to his upcoming film "Khaali Peeli".

"Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in 'Beyond the Clouds' flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon... 'Khaali Peeli' loading," he captioned the images.

In the pictures, Ishaan is seen shirtless, flaunting his biceps, and multiple packs on his abs. Ishaan's massive transformation has left netizens in awe of him.

One social media user commented: "Slaying".

Another user asked him about his diet.

Ishaan's father Rajesh Khattar too praised Ishaan for his body.

He wrote: "Patience, Perseverance and Persistence. You emody all three perfectly. Super proud."

Set in Mumbai, "Khaali Peeli" is a young, edgy rollercoaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl. Ishaan will share screen space opposite Ananya Panday in the film.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

