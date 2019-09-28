Deepika, Ranveer, SRK, Aamir attend Ranbir's 37th birthday bash

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 37 on Saturday and he chose to celebrate his special day with his close frinds from the film industry.

Ranbir threw a birthday party last night in Mumbai at his residence, where his former girlfriend Deepika Padukone was also present along with hubby Ranveer Singh.

The star-studded bash also saw the presence of superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Basu and Zoya Akhtar also arrived to wish Ranbir, as did Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Not only friends, Ranbir's family members including his father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor were also seen arriving at the party.

Several pictures and videos from the party are doing the rounds on the Internet.

In one of the images, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia is seen cosying up to him while posing for the camera.