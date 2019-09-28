Home Entertainment Hindi

Distribution of money must be equal in film industry: Manav Kaul

Manav Kaul expressed disappointment over the lack of pay parity in Bollywood with technicians and others earning much lesser as compared to actors.

Actor Manav Kaul

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Manav Kaul feels technicians in the Indian film industry do not get due credit and money.

In an interview to IANS, the "Tumhari Sulu" actor raised concern over wage gap, saying everyone, not just actors and actresses but people working behind the camera, too, should be paid equally.

"In our industry, actors get a lot of money but if we speak of technicians or director of photography people, they don't earn a lot of money. I think the share has to be equal. You can't just give like that much humongous amount of money to actors and giving 20-30 per cent of that money to the dops, technicians and everyone. They work very hard and are very talented people.

"I guess distribution of money should be equal and if not equal then it should be very close to the equal. This is the one thing which I don't like about Indian cinema and I feel this thing should be changed. Everyone should be paid equally," he said.

Apart from expressing disappointment over the pay parity issue, Manav also hailed the Indian Cinema for bringing the change in the stories and giving importance to stories from small towns.

He said: "A lot of writers from small towns are coming in and they are writing their own stories and the kind of films Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi are doing...they all are doing stories from the small town.

"Writers are from small town and they are writing and sharing their own stories. India has stories from every corner and now filmmakers are reflecting those stories in films. That's a great thing that we are exploring our own stories and our people's lives.

"These are very interesting developments that are happening in our cinema currently. A lot of interesting characters are coming out and people are acknowledging them. Things are changing and things are changing for better."

On the work front, Manav will be seen in the web show "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati". Earlier this year, he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller "Badla", which will have its World TV Premiere on Zee Cinema on Sunday.

