Home Entertainment Hindi

Here's how Alia Bhatt wished beau Ranbir on his birthday

In the image, Ranbir is seen wearing a black t-shirt with his reflective sunglasses hanging from his neck, wearing a hat and holding a binocular in his hand.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt rarely posts any pictures with beau Ranbir Kapoor on social media, but birthdays are exception.

So on Saturday, the "Raazi" actress took to Instagram and treated her fans by penning a cute wish for Ranbir on his 37th birthday.

"Happy Birthday you," she wrote along with a cake emoji.

happy birthday you

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Along with the Insta message, Alia uploaded a photograph of Ranbir from their recent trip to Kenya.

In the image, Ranbir is seen wearing a black t-shirt with his reflective sunglasses hanging from his neck, wearing a hat and holding a binocular in his hand.

IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir unite on screen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra". The film, touted to be one Bollywood's most expensive ever, is an action fantasy adventure that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. "Brahmastra" is being billed as the first of a three-part series.

While "Brahmastra" is scheduled to release in 2020, Ranbir has another release lined up next year. He will be seen playing a dacoit in the Yash Raj Films-produced pre-Independence period drama "Shamshera". The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and co-stars Vaani Kapoor.

Alia, who was recently seen in the box-office disappointment "Kalank", returns next year in "Sadak 2", which marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after over two decades.

Alia also has "Bahubali" maker S. Rajamouli's next film, "RRR", coming up next year. The film stars Ajay Devgn, as well as the Telugu stars NTR Junior and Ram Charan Teja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor birthday
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp