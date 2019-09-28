Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan's female fan proposes to him on one knee

According to reports, the girl bunked her college for 15 days and waited outside Kartik's house to get a glimpse of him. 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Kartik Aaryan Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has managed to win over a huge fan base, especially female fans, with his chocolate-boy looks and acting skills. Only last month, a video did the rounds showing a female fan pulling Kartik's cheeks.

And now a new video has gone viral showing one of his female followers proposing to him on one knee.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan​ ticks working with Amitabh Bachchan off his bucket list

According to reports, the girl bunked her college for 15 days and waited outside Kartik's house to get a glimpse of him. Finally, when she got to meet him recently, she wasted no time in proposing to him!

In the video, Kartik can be heard telling girl: "You okay? Don't do this!" The fan then asked for pictures and Kartik obliged. Several social media users have declared Kartik as "the national crush".

On the work front, Kartik is on a roll. His last film "Luka Chuppi" has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. He will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Kartik will also be seen romancing his rumoured beau Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to "Love Aaj Kal".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp