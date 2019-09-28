Home Entertainment Hindi

Reading about myself makes me uncomfortable: Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna was most recently seen in the courtroom drama 'Section 375', also starring Richa Chadha and Meera Chopra.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna in 'Section 375' movie.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna in 'Section 375' movie. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Akshaye Khanna doesn't like to be constantly written about or photographed, and barley reads stuff about himself. The actor says he doesn't want to lead his life under the spotlight, adding that reading about himself makes him uncomfortable.

"It is much more now than the time when I started out. That time there was nothing like that," Akshaye told IANS while opening up about how the level of public scrutiny has increased for an actor.

"I don't like being out there all the time, or being constantly written about or photographed. I don't like to be always in the press, or on television or always be on seen. It is not how I like to lead my life. I barely read stuff about myself. Even when I see some article about myself in a paper or a magazine, nine out of 10 times, I skip it," he added.

ALSO READ: 'Our film Section 375 does not take sides but forces the viewer to’, says Akshaye Khanna

Why is that? "Reading about myself on public platforms makes me uncomfortable. I don't like it. I read other people's interviews or articles, but when it comes to myself, if I see something about myself then I immediately turn over the page," said the 44-year-old.

Son of late actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, Akshaye made his acting debut as a romantic hero in 1997 with "Himalay Putra", after starring in multi-starrer "Border" in the same year. But he hasn't seen the film since the time it released.

"I haven't seen 'Himalay Putra' since the time it released. I can't say there is any special reason for not seeing it. But I don't watch my older films. It doesn't give me a kick," he said.

After his debut, Akshaye continued his hit romantic streak with projects like "Aa Ab Laut Chalen", "Taal" and "Dil Chahta Hai". He also added comedy films such as "Hulchul" and "Hungama" to his resume. He explored darker roles with "Humraaz", "Race", "Naqaab", "Dishoom" and recent release "Section 375".

ALSO READ: When Akshaye Khanna suggested an early lunch break for his 'Section 375' co-star​ Richa Chadha

Directed by Ajay Bahl, "Section 375" is a courtroom drama where Richa Chadha plays the public prosecutor who is fighting the case of a rape victim Anjali Dangle, played by Meera Chopra. Akshaye is seen as a lawyer trying to defend the guy being accused of rape.

"All roles are fulfilling. But it is always nice to fool the audience into thinking that I am playing a bad guy and then when they come out of the theatre, they say 'no he was actually a good guy' like in 'Section 375'. That has happened for the first time in my career. And also, the audiences have accepted me in different characters, be it positive, negative, grey or black. Not many actors get accepted in a variety of roles and different kind of movies. I have been lucky in that sense," he said.

Asked how he has evolved as an actor, Akshaye said: "It is very difficult for me to explain. I myself don't understand if at all I have changed and how. It is best to leave that to the audience to judge."

Next, he will be seen in "Sab Kushal Mangal".

"It is a romantic comedy. I have not done comedy in a long time, so I am looking forward to it. It should be out by the end of the year," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshaye Khanna Section 375
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp