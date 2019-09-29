'Bigg Boss' Hindi: Salman Khan gets a new abode

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrity contestants are ready to waltz their way into the "Bigg Boss" house on Sunday. It's not just the contestants who will find a new abode here, but also the show's host Salman Khan.

What is popularly known as his chalet, this house is the star's private space built next to the set of the reality show.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan threatened on Facebook

Every year, art director Omung Kumar gives Salman's chalet a surreal look and this time, as you rest your eyes on the interiors, you will find generous wooden accents and Salman's portraits.

Adorned with colour tones of beige, off white and brown, the walls enhance the space and accentuates the warm atmosphere.

While the one side of the living room has wooden slats, panels and a life-size artwork of the superstar, the other half opens into a cozier kitchen space with captioned wall hangings.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss would be a cakewalk for me as contestant, says Salman Khan

The bedroom area has pastel tones coupled with wooden curations and bespoke image portraits of Salman.

The actor has fondness for outdoor seating, hence the open expanse adjoining the house has been designed with more subtle tones. A gazebo and a fountain have also been erected to complete the look.

All elements have been put together to give the chalet a contemporary feel and elegance.