Five hits, one month: Bollywood earns record-breaking Rs 700 crore

Published: 29th September 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Chhichhore' and 'Dream Girl'.

Still from 'Chhichhore' and 'Dream Girl'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mission Mangal", "Batla House", "Saaho", "Chhichhore" and "Dream Girl" have helped Bollywood to mint Rs 700 crore just within a month.

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Mission Mangal", which saw women power in the form of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and John Abraham's "Batla House" released on the Independence Day.

"Saaho", which brought back the "Bahubali" star Prabhas on the big screen, hit the theatres in the end of August.

"Chhichhore" was to clash with "Saaho" at the box office on August 30, but it was averted.

"Chhichhore", starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, opened well at the multiplexes, managing a domestic business of Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day on September 6. "Dream Girl" arrived a week later. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer soon entered the Rs 100 crore club.

The collection of Jagan Shakti's "Mission Mangal" went past the Rs 200 crore mark, Nikkhil Advani's "Batla House" stopped just a few lakh short of the Rs 100 crore mark. "Saaho" may have flopped down south but in the Hindi version, it has accumulated around Rs 50 crore. Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore" is aiming for the Rs 150 crore club, reports moneycontrol.com.

But "The Zoya Factor", "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" and "Prassthanam" failed to impress the audience when they released on September 20. They didn't have combined lifetime collections of even Rs 20 crore between them.

