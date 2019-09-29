Learnt a lot working with Ashutosh Gowariker, says Arjun Kapoor

Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor, who next will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film 'Panipat', has praised the filmmaker.

Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who next will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film "Panipat", has praised the filmmaker saying that he is really calm and patient in his approach while making a film. Arjun added that anybody who wants to be an actor or a director must seek advice from Gowariker.

"I completed dubbing for 'Panipat' two days ago. It is my first period film and also my first film with Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) sir. He is one of the finest directors of our country. He has made amazing films like 'Lagaan', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Swades'. I really had fun working on 'Panipat' and now I am feeling sad that shooting of the film is over because I learnt a lot from him in the process," said Arjun.

The actor praised the filmmaker's approach, too. "He is very patient and calm in his approach. I feel anybody who wants to be an actor or director must meet Ashu sir because he has dabbled in both fields. He is really a sorted human being and the way he makes film you will fall in love with him so, it was great working with him," Arjun said, while interacting with the media at the 10 Jagran Film Festival on Saturday in Mumbai.

"Panipat" is based on the third Battle of Panipat. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashivrao Bhau, who served as the Sardar Senapati (commander-in-chief) of the Maratha army at the battle. Sanjay Dutt plays the founder of the Durrani empire, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

"Panipat" also stars Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman and Mir Sarwar. The film is produced by Sunita Gowariker and is scheduled to release on December 6.

