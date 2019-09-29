Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' is divisive: RSS mouthpiece

The article has alleged that 'The Family Man' has sought to portray 2002 Gujarat Riot as the reason for Islamic terrorism.

Published: 29th September 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man'.

A still from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Panchjanya", an RSS mouthpiece has raised strong objections to the Kashmir narrative as it is being depicted in the Amazon Prime web series "The Family Man" starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The article in Panchjanya read, "In the series, a woman affiliated to the National Investigation Agency is shown speaking to her male colleague at the Srinagar Lal Chowk, publicly denouncing the fact that people of Kashmir were being oppressed by the Indian state."

The web series' supposed critical stand on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), under which currently Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of the state is arrested, has irked the Sangh mouthpiece.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee the protagonist of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' is a spy next door

The critical article quotes a character in the web series saying, "If not letting people live with freedom is not torture, what is?" Panchjanya's editor Hitesh Shankar called this web show and a few like this "divisive".

Speaking to IANS, Shankar said, "There is a trend in web series to exploit the social faultlines. They are only seeking to divide the society. This is happening due to unregulated content which needs to come under some purview."

The article has also alleged that "The Family Man" has sought to portray 2002 Gujarat Riot as the reason for Islamic terrorism. The article states, "According to 'The Family Man', Gujarat riot of 2002 was the main reason for Islamic terrorism... They became terrorists because they had lost some of their relatives during Gujarat riot".

ALSO READ: I waited patiently for right web show to debut, says Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The article goes on to ask, "During this riot, around 300 Hindus had also lost their lives. The question that should be asked, why no Hindus had turned terrorist?"

This is not the first time, objections are being raised on certain web series. Earlier, the Sangh alleged that Saif Ali Khan starrer "The Sacred Games" and Radhika Apte starrer "Ghoul" had also propagated hatred for Hindus.

TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man RSS
