This is how much Ranveer Singh's Burberry look costs

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took social media by storm with his head-to-toe Burberry look which costs over a whopping Rs 2 lakhs.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ranveer, who is known for his eclectic fashion statements, shared a photograph of himself in a Burberry T-shirt layered with a nylon bomber jacket, track pants and sneakers.

According to bollywoodlife.com, Ranveer's monogram strip T-shirt cost Rs 33,177, monogram bomber jacket cost Rs 93,312, monogram track pants cost Rs 51,480 and monogram sneakers cost Rs 33,177. The "Padmaavat" star's look thus cost a whopping Rs 2,11,146.

This is not the first time Ranveer has made headlines over his dressing style. The 33-year-old star has previously grabbed the limelight over his Mario outfit, T-shirt with a silk night gown, muppets pyjamas, and Sylvester fluffy slippers among many others.

In an interview to IANS in 2018, Ranveer said he stopped fearing being judged for his fashion statement after he started doing what he really felt like doing.

Ranveer said he gained "confidence and started being true to himself, his sensibilities and aesthetics" after the first few years of his career.

Ranveer is currently busy with the shoot of "'83", a film that will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will be playing the role of then Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

The rest of the cast includes Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.