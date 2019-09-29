Home Entertainment Hindi

This is how much Ranveer Singh's Burberry look costs

Ranveer said he gained confidence and started being true to himself, his sensibilities and aesthetics after the first few years of his career.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took social media by storm with his head-to-toe Burberry look which costs over a whopping Rs 2 lakhs.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ranveer, who is known for his eclectic fashion statements, shared a photograph of himself in a Burberry T-shirt layered with a nylon bomber jacket, track pants and sneakers.

According to bollywoodlife.com, Ranveer's monogram strip T-shirt cost Rs 33,177, monogram bomber jacket cost Rs 93,312, monogram track pants cost Rs 51,480 and monogram sneakers cost Rs 33,177. The "Padmaavat" star's look thus cost a whopping Rs 2,11,146.

ALSO READ: When Ranveer Singh's dad 'rolled up' behind him

This is not the first time Ranveer has made headlines over his dressing style. The 33-year-old star has previously grabbed the limelight over his Mario outfit, T-shirt with a silk night gown, muppets pyjamas, and Sylvester fluffy slippers among many others.

In an interview to IANS in 2018, Ranveer said he stopped fearing being judged for his fashion statement after he started doing what he really felt like doing.

Ranveer said he gained "confidence and started being true to himself, his sensibilities and aesthetics" after the first few years of his career.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone tags Ranveer Singh in funny relationship meme

Ranveer is currently busy with the shoot of "'83", a film that will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will be playing the role of then Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

The rest of the cast includes Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp