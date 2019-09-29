Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to choreograph Madhuri Dixit in future, says 'Dance Deewane 2' winner Vishal Sonkar

Hailing from Jamshedpur, 'Dance Deewane 2' winner Vishal Sonkar started learning dance two-three years ago only.

'Dance Deewane 2' winner Vishal Sonkar with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit

'Dance Deewane 2' winner Vishal Sonkar with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (Photo | Vishal Sonkar Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: 21-year-old Vishal Sonkar, who just won the second season of the dance reality TV show "Dance Deewane", says he wants to become one of the big choreographers, and has a dream to choreograph Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nenne in future.

"This is just the beginning...I have to work more now. I want to see myself getting established as one of the fine choreographers in the industry. Real journey has now started. I have loads of dreams to fulfil and one of the big dreams is to choreograph Madhuri ma'am. Kaun nahi chahega unke saath kaam karna," Vishal ecstatically told IANS.

Hailing from Jamshedpur, Vishal started learning dance two-three years ago only. And his dancing guru was "social media".

He used to watch dancing videos on social media and gradually developed interest in dancing.

"I never thought of becoming a dancer. 2-3 years ago, I started binge watching dance videos on Internet. I used to watch Dharmesh sir's videos and that's how it all started. I got to know about the show....went to Ranchi and Kolkata for auditions and I got selected and then I came to Mumbai. I got such talented choreographers on the show. They made me learn new techniques and helped me in improving my dance style," Vishal said.

Before coming to Mumbai, Vishal was working as a delivery boy. He is the sole bread earner of his family.

"My boss helped me and motivated me a lot to pursue my dreams. He is my guiding light. When I told him that I needed off from work, he happily agreed and granted me the leaves. I owe him a lot, he added.

On winning the Colors' show, Vishal bagged Rs 15 lakh cash prize and a trophy.

