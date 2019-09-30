Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee an acting institute, says Sunny Hinduja on his 'The Family Man' co-star

Sunny Hinduja, who has worked with Manoj Bajpayee in the latest web show 'The Family Man', says the latter is an acting institute in himself.

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has worked with Manoj Bajpayee in the latest web show "The Family Man", says the latter is an acting institute in himself.

"Manoj sir is an acting institute in himself. You learn so much only by observing him on the sets. The way he transforms himself on the sets is something I cant explain, you need to see it to believe it.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' is divisive - RSS mouthpiece

"My best memory is how Manoj sir and I used to sit together and discuss scenes before going on the sets. I used to stay on the sets even when I had no scenes just to observe his antiques," Sunny said.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the "The Family Man" is an action drama. It is about a middle-aged man named Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to balance his lives as a middle-class family man and his high-risk duty at a top-secret special cell of the National Intelligence Agency.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee the protagonist of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' is a spy next door

The series, which is available on Amazon Prime, also stars Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar. "The Family Man" has garnered positive reviews from the audience as well as from the critics.

