Shah Rukh Khan to play Bill in Hindi remake of 'Kill Bill'?

Earlier this year, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had acquired the Hindi remake rights of Kill Bill. Anurag Kashyap had signed on to pen the ‘homage’ to Quentin Tarantino’s two-part revenge flick, where a female assassin called ‘The Bride’ (played by Uma Thurman) wreaks havoc on her former colleagues and ex-boss.

Now, according to a report, Shah Rukh Khan has shown interest in portraying the character Bill, originally essayed by David Carradine, in the English version.

Shah Rukh is reportedly keen on the project as he wishes to collaborate with Anurag. However, the talks are still in a nascent stage since the makers are yet to cast the film’s leading lady.

Nikhil Dwivedi launched his production company, Saffron Broadcast, and Media Ltd, in 2018. His debut film as a producer was Veere Di Wedding.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s Zero. He recently produced the Emraan Hashmi-starrer espionage series Bard of Blood, streaming on Netflix.