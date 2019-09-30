Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger sets social media on fire

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger's photograph has taken over the Internet like wild fire.

Bollywood actor ​​Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor ​​Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A few weeks after actress Katrina Kaif's lookalike took over social media, now superstar Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger's photograph has taken over the Internet like wild fire.

Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared several images of a photographer named Akram al-Issawi from Jordan, who shares an uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood's superstar.

In a slew of images, Akram al-Issawi can be seen striking poses like SRK. In one photograph he is seen sporting in a suit and sunglasses, just as SRK wears them.

In yet another picture, he is seen posing with a guitar.

"The amazing resemblance.. well it is Jordan-based photographer #akramaleissawi," the Indian photojournalist captioned the image.

Fans could not control their excitement looking at the doppleganger.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai takes social media by storm

One wrote: "He looks better than SRK."

Another commented: "Second SRK".

A third user could not believe the striking resemblance: "Omg. what a resemblance".

Another fan said: "SRK ka humshakal".

