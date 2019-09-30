Home Entertainment Hindi

When you want sex, just have it: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana said, while it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:45 PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Agencies)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut feels instead of treating sex as a taboo topic, parents should encourage their wards to have responsible sex.

Disclosing that her parents were shocked when they discovered she had an active sex life, Kangana said, while it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.

"Sex is an important aspect of everyone's life. When you want sex, just have it. Don't be obsessed. There was a time when you were told to marry someone, and your emotions were directed towards that person. In history, because of invasions, people's ideas are still there, that our scriptures don't allow sex. Parents should be happy with children having sex. Children should have responsible sex. My parents were shocked when they find out I was sexually active. Parents should encourage children to have sex," said Kangana, according to a report in "pinkvilla.com".

The actress was recently seen in the film "Judgementall Hai Kya", which also featured Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur.

Although the film fared below expectations, her performance was widely acclaimed. Kangana is right now preparing for her role in a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu politician J. Jayalalithaa. The actress also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's "Panga" coming up in 2020, besides the action thriller "Dhaakad".

