The music of director Mahesh Babu’s Abhay was released in Bangalore. The film which is produced by Babu Reddy has Darshan and Aarti Thakur playing the lead roles. The music director of the film Harikrishna said the audio rights have been bought by Anand Audios. The grandchildren of producer Babu Reddy released the music album of the highly anticipated film, which will grace theatres in September. During the music launch, music director Harikrishna, cinematographer Ramesh Babu and actors Darshan and Om Prakash Rao were present along with the producer and director of the film.

Babu enjoyed working with Darshan and admits that the film has a strong love element to it. Darshan will show his acting prowess in the comedy sequences of the film.

Darshan praised Harikrishna for creating such lovely songs. He thinks his character in the movie is very different from his earlier roles. He also informs that the comedy parts of the film will be hilarious.