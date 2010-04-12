MULTI-TASKING seems to be the ‘in thing’ in namma Sandalwood.

Of late, most film personalities have been venturing out of their tried and tested zone.

Recently, actor Mohan tried his hands on direction with the film Krishna Nee Letaagi Baa so did actress Priya Hassan with Bindaas Hudugi. The latest one to join the multi-tasking brigade is ME Vivek Raj.

Raj, who had earlier directed a Tamil documentary Mullil Roja, is making his debut as actor-cum-director with the film Preethi Hangaama. He is the son of producer-cum-distributor Ekanath. Raj said that ever since his childhood, he had always dreamt of becoming an artiste and that it was his father’s support and his five years of training in direction and acting at a film institute in Chennai which made it easier to fulfil his dream.

The audio launch of Preethi Hangaama was held recently at Malleswaram. Three songs of the film were screened during the launch. After watching the songs, Ajanta Raju, former president of South India Film Chamber of Commerce described Raj as another Crazy Star aka Ravichandran. "I do not know whether I am qualified for the title or not. It is up to the audience to judge my talent after watching my maiden Kannada film,’’ said Raj in response to Raju’s remark.

“It is a love story laced with comedy. It has all the ingredients to make the niche as well as the mass audience happy,’’ said Raj about the film. He chose to cast Subha Punja opposite him in the film. He said, “I happened to see her film Moggina Manassu. Her performance impressed me a lot. She is a wonderful artiste.’’ There has been quite a delay in the completion of the film considering that its muhurat function was held about 18 months ago. The reason, he cited was that he did not want to compromise with the quality of the film.

“My parents have watched the film and appreciated it. I hope the audience will accept this film and encourage me,’’ expressed the first time actordirector.

The film is expected to hit the theatre screens in the first week of May.

