Well, 2009 wasn’t a promising year for Nayanthara as she had merely one release Aadhavan that didn’t win her laurels. On contrary, at the very beginning of 2010, the actress seems to be going through a transcending phase. Her Telugu film Adurs with NTR Jr and Malayalam movie Bodyguard with Dileep is slated for the January release.

Of course, she has one more reason to rejoice for and that’s about pairing with Kannada superstar Upendra for an untitled Kannada film. The actress will be making her debut in Kannada film industry with this film, which will be shot across exotic locales of foreign lands.

As of now, the actress is busy shooting for her other Telugu project Simha starring Balakrishna in a lead role. Closer sources have revealed that she listened to the complete script and delineation of her role prior to signing on dotted lines.