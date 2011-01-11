BANGALORE: Ravindra, who is set to make his debut as a director with ‘I am Sorry Mathebanni Preethsona’, is busy with the post-production work of his maiden venture. If everything goes as per the plan, ‘I am Sorry...’ is expected to hit the screen next month.

“I want to present it as a Valentine’s Day gift to Bangaloreans. It is an emotional thriller. I am sure that the audience, especially the youth will receive it with open arms,” says Ravindra.

‘Nenapirali’ fame Prem is the hero while Mumbai belle Karishma Tanna and Sanjana (‘Ganda Hendathi’ fame) are the heroines in this movie.

“There are only six characters in this movie. I have given importance to the script and not to the artistes. I am happy that all the artistes attended the workshop organised by Vidhur, who had groomed artistes like Hrithik Roshan, Bipasa Basu and Karishma Kapur,” explains Ravindra.

Why did Ravindra opt for Prem as the hero?

“I preferred Prem because he was interested in learning new things about acting. He showed no hesitation in attending the 10-day workshop conducted by Vidhur for artistes of this movie. He attended the shooting as a character and not as an artiste. It was a major advantage for me while directing this movie,” narrates Ravindra.

The shooting of ‘I am Sorry...’ was completed in 62 days in Bangalore and Chikmagalur. “We shot one song sequence at Crab Island in Thailand where the song sequence of the Hindi movie Kaho na Pyar Hai was shot,” he says.

Anup Silin, who scored music for Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh’s movie ‘Eddelu Manjunatha’, is the music director for this movie. ‘I am Sorry...’ has five songs and five situational bits.