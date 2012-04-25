Home Entertainment Kannada

A different love story

Charminar has opened new doors for me, says Meghana Gaonkar

1-LOVE

BANGALORE: This actress is all of four films old in her three years of career in the Kannada industry. Meghana Gaonkar is finally happy to bag, director Chandru’s next outing, Charminar opposite Lovely Star, Prem. “My patience has paid off. I have now got the right project,” says Meghana, adding, “I was looking for such a role, when I started my career. Charminar has&nbsp; now opened doors for me.”

But despite her excellent performance in her debut film, Nam Areali Ondhina, it really took a long time for the actress to be recognised by the film-makers. “I&nbsp; don’t know the reason why I was not offered good projects. I guess people would not have heard much about me as most of them were not aware of my first film because it did not get good publicity. Later I did Vinayakara Geleyara Balaga, which did reasonably well. So, did my recent film Tughlak. At one point, I felt like giving up. Now my thoughts have changed&nbsp; due to Charminar,” says Meghana, who never wanted to just be a heroine on the silver screen. “When I started acting, I wanted to stay in the industry. Today, I’ve been offered this film by the director only after he saw my performance in Nam Areali... I felt proud that I was selected for my acting skills, which matters a lot to me,” she explains.Meghana finds Chandru’s films quite different from others. “Be it Tajmahal or Mylari, there is some sort of reality in every movie of his. I’m impressed the way he takes the whole story. I was really blown away when he narrated the script to me,” she explains.”According to Meghana, there’s more to the film. “The moment, I heard the title, I thought it would just be a love story with some romance and action. But there’s more to this story, which I can’t talk about now. Well, I assure you, it’s a kind of love story, which will be portrayed for the first time in Kannada cinema.

The actress who will start shooting on April 30 is paired opposite Lovely Star, Prem. “I used to meet Prem at certain events. However, I never really got a chance to interact with him. But recently, we clicked instantly at a photo shoot session, we had for this film,” she laughs.

Chandru has certain terms and conditions for the actress though. “He said that he doesn’t have any doubts about my acting but has asked me to lose some weight, which I’m working on,” she signs off.

