It seems, after a 'Dinagalu', 'Birugaali', and 'Suryakanthi', actor Chetan has decided to take a break from lead roles. With small roles in 'Raam' and 'Dasamukha', it was almost confirmed that he had some other plans on his mind as for his future in the industry.

But, Chetan says that he had intentionally planned the break to ensure that he takes up films which he believes in.

“I never went anywhere to make a come back. Just that after every film, I waited in between,” he replies.

The actor who will soon be seen in Nagshekar’s 'Mynaa' said, “I have completed my first schedule and I’m glad to be working on a script based on a true story. Every character is well constructed in 'Mynaa'. The struggles and enjoyment, trials and tribulations and the fact that it is based on real life makes me feel good to have taken up this role.”

Having associated with Nagashekar for the first time, Chetan is glad to be working with one of the coolest and secure directors.

“I find Nagashekar an ideal director who knows how to capture emotions with actors and situations. With he being a fine actor himself, he fine-tunes the acting skills of any actor. It is an absolute pleasure working with him. He felt that I could relate to the character in 'Mynaa' and chose me from among other top heroes. I am in love with my character in Mynaa! The entire range of characteristics and wide range of emotions is quite challenging,” he says.

Having waited for so long to get a powerful role, Chetan believes that his way of working is probably a risky proposition.

“I don’t see anybody else doing the same in any industry. The wait is only to get something, which I believe in. If it turns out successful, then it will be a new trail for others to follow. I am an actor who completely believes in the theme, subject and character. Money has never been a factor,” he says.

Chetan will soon be stepping into Tollywood as he also plans to complete his impending film, 'Wodeyar'. “I can’t talk about my Telugu project, as I start the film only in September.

As of now, I have completed 20 days of shooting for Wodeyar. I will start my next schedule after I complete 'Mynaa',” he concludes.