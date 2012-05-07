Shriya Saran has rejected more than a dozen offers in Kannada. She has finally decided to debut in Sandalwood with Roopa Iyer’s Chandra.

Till recently Shriya Saran was hesitant to star in a Kannada film, though offers kept pouring. The reason being — the actress was not happy with the scripts coming her way.

But not any more, as Roopa Iyer, the director of the film, Chandra could convince the actress with her script. “We have zeroed-in on Shriya for my film, Chandra. However, an agreement needs to be sorted out,” says Roopa. Ask the director, whether it was difficult to convince the actress to do a Kannada film, this is what she had to say, “First of all, any heroine would agree to play the role of a princess in my film. Shriya liked the role and that’s why she chose this film to debut in Kannada.

According to Roopa,“ It is a prestigious role. It’s not like the heroine will wear mini skirts and run around trees or heroes. I was looking for a very good dancer as my script deserved a talented girl. Out of the ten heroines that I chose, I found Shriya to be the best,” she says.

Did Shriya agree to do the film only because it will be done in both Kannada and Tamil? “No. In that case, she would have accepted other projects, which came to her from the Kannada industry. It all depends on the story and the character a heroine wants to do, to mark an entry into any language. In fact, she never asked me in how many languages I would be directing. Only after she agreed, we discussed about remuneration and other issues. Shriya also enquired if it would be difficult to make the film in two languages,” says Roopa, who will have a mega launch coming up on Thursday.

Talking about Ramya opting out of her film, Roopa says, “Ramya is a very good friend of mine. But, I am not the only person who finalises the heroines,” she concludes.