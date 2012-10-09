Shweta Pandit aims to make it to the ‘achievers’ bracket. After having done a miss-and-blink role in 'Paramathma', the actress is happy to secure a place amidst Sandalwood actors.

The actress will play the role of a school girl in the Kannada movie 'Case No. 18/9', a remake of Tamil film 'Vazhakku Enn:18/9'. The buzz is that she was selected among 200 actresses who auditioned for the role in.

To top it all, she was chosen over Manisha Yadav, a Kannada actor who reprised the role in the original Tamil film, 'Vazhakku Enn: 18/9'. Excited about her first full-fledged project in Kannada, Shweta says that patience plays a key role in anyone’s life. “I was looking for the right break in Sandalwood and I am happy to start off with a solid project like Case No. 18/9.” she says.

Another moment of anxiety popped, when she had to do a photo shoot wearing school uniform. “I had to reform myself into an affluent student. I don’t say it was tricky but I had to look innocent and give that striking yet matured expressions,” she explains.

Having started her career with a remake, Shweta rues, “Every industry is copying each other. A good director and solid production will probably turn out to be better. For me it is just the initial break,I am looking for. I am happy that I will be working with director Mahesh Rao and actors like Niranjan Shetty and Sindhu Loknath who are good actors.”

Meanwhile, Shweta is happy about her Telugu film, 'Theatre Lo', which will see its release sometime in the coming weeks. “It is a suspense thriller with a lot of comedy. A good film with four guys and me playing the leading lady -- this will be my debut in movies which will also allow me to take my next step in other langua-ges too,” she says. As a newcomer in tinsel town, she is trying to be street smart to shape up her career in cinema. “My first lesson is instead of taking anything coming my way, I am trying to be intelligent and work with a good script and director. As of now, I am quite satisfied doing this,” she signs off.