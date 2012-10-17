Director Naganna and producer Anand Appugol of 'Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna' fame are finally relieved as the film has got the clearance from the Censor Board. This historical magnum opus film which was supposed to be released on October 19 has now been postponed it by a week.

"We wanted the movie to come out this week only but we received the first copy today. I would like to visit Sangolli Rayanna's samadhi and offer some pooja to God before releasing it. I also have a lot of preparations to be done at various theatres. Keeping all this in mind, I am postponing the release to next week, " said Anand.

Apparently, the film is yet to get the certificate from the Animal Board and that's one of the reasons for the film to get postponed. "No, it is has already been cleared. The approval will also be coming to us today," he retorts. Thoroughly satisfied with a

U/A certificate, Anand says, "We were just asked to mute two words. I was happy to get a good reaction from the censor board after they watched the film. A lot of appreciation was given for making a patriotic film. Next week, we will find out what people have to say," he said.

Censor Board member Nagaraj, who watched the film on Monday, said "Even if the film is good or bad, we at Censor Board cannot express our opinions on the same. It is not ethical," he states.

Having given a U/A certificate, Nagaraj explains, "Dramatically it is a U. But the presentation also had blood shed, fights and beheadings. Hence, a word of caution needs to be exercised. Some of the scenes may not be appropriate for children. They were not ready to blur some of these scenes. That's why we had to add A," he said.