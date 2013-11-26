He’s the doodpedha of Kannada films - that’s chocolate boy in Sandalwood speak. Diganth, though, isn’t entirely enjoying the title. “I want to change this image of a chocolate boy,” he says. So we’ll skip the pun, unintended, while discussing his next film, Burfi. “I need a big bang to start this year and I hope Burfi will be that,” says Diganth.

Sweet Talk Burfi is a rom-com directed by Shekar.

“I play a simpleton who works as a software engineer. His parents are desperate to get him married. He ends up meeting a Punjabi girl. This is similar to roles I have played in other films. Burfi, too, has that feel good factor to it. The mood is very romantic and the background score very light,” he says. Clearly, Burfi is not the one which will turn around Diganth’s image. That onus lies with a project he’s doing with new director, Raghavendra.

“That is surely going to be a very different role from what I have played before. The film is a thriller and will definitely help me in moving away from the stereotype that seems to have befallen me. The protagonist in the film will be shown in both positive and negative shades,” he reveals.

Diganth also has Kodi Ramakrishna’s untitled project to look out for. He is paired with Ramya in this.

“The name of the movie has still not been decided even though we completed the shooting three months back.

The director is not well. Once he recovers, the title will be decided on. The film is now in the post-production,” he says.

Bollywood no show

Diganth had bagged a role in Vikram Bhatt’s film 1920 London. The film was to be directed by Tinu Desai, and Diganth was excited about his role in it. However, it won’t be wrong to say that his career in Bollywood appears to be jinxed.

Ever since he has signed the film, the project has been delayed due to some reason or the other.

First it was date issues, then the lead actress for the film kept changing. “Initially, Prachi Desai was playing the lead role but because of date issues, Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, replaced her. I wish Prachi was part of the film,” says Diganth.

Now, the delay is being attributed to VISA issues. “I guess I am jinxed in Bollywood, as my debut is getting postponed this time again because of VISA issues. They (production team) were not ready with the necessary papers and that is why the delay. We will now be shooting in July. I hope everything goes smoothly now,” he says.