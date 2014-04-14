A bunch of new films in the industry have been given titles recently. One of them is the Kannada remake of Tamil film Chennai-600028, which is titled Bangalore-560023. The title refers to the pin code of Magadi Road, where most of the movie will be shot. Bangalore-560023 is directed by Pradeep Raj.

Jogi Prem’s upcoming bilingual film had a title launch recently, with Puneeth Rajkumar as the guest of honour. Director Srinivas had come up with the name Bolenath for the film in Kannada, while a different title will be given to the Tamil film by Music maestro Ilayaraja.

It has also become common for films to change titles in the course of the making. Ganesh’s upcoming film directed by Yogi was initially titled Showkilala, but the makers later felt that it did not suit the script.

Therefore, Yogi has come up with the title Kushi Kushiyalli for the film, in which Ganesh plays a corporate employee.