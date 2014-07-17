BANGALORE: Jaggesh and family met Rajinikanth in Hyderabad on the sets of his upcoming film, Linga, 15 days ago. The news went viral only recently when Jaggesh tweeted about it — 'My family wt one an only boss my loveable rajni sir:) first i met sir in1987 he recollected it an blessed my family:)' (sic).

"The only intention to meet Rajinikanth was to seek blessings for my son Gururaj who recently got married. If Dr Rajkumar was alive, we would have taken blessings from him also. Now I find Annavaru in Rajinikanth," says Jaggesh.

Jaggesh was in awe with the kind of treatment he and his family got from Rajinikanth when they met him. "He stalled the shoot for 45 minutes and took time out to meet my family. It was a memorable moment for all of us. People wait to see him just once in a life time and our family was lucky to sit and talk to him. He considers all the artistes as his relatives and that is his greatness. We should learn from him. Though he is known across the world, he chatted like a small kid with us," says Jaggesh, adding, "He told my son, 'I have seen your father for 28 years, you should also follow him and achieve your goals like he is still doing'. My son was so thrilled that he gave away his favourite chain which had god's pendant as a token of respect to Rajinikanth."

"My son said, 'When I saw him, it was like seeing God. I wanted to give away something for him to remember," Jaggesh reveals.

Jaggesh adds with a laugh, "We are still celebrating it like a big event. My wife was even more excited when Rajinikanth said, 'Don't you think, my nose and your husband's nose are the same?"