Four Actors, Seven Actresses, Five Directors, One Movie

BANGALORE: Director B S Venugopal is confident that his debut project Tubelight will create a flutter among the audience. He has cast four male actors and seven female actors in the film that also includes cameos of five directors. A few parts of the film will be shot at Khardung La, Ladakh, claimed to be the world’s highest motorable road.

While Vengopal has written and directed the film, Manohar Joshi is the cinematographer, with Kiran Ravindranath scoring the music.

Gurunandan, Ajay Raaj, Aryan and Rajendra play the lead roles. The film is about friendship and not revealing more, Venu states that the last schedule of the shoot starts today.

“We have tried a reverse screenplay and the film will open in places like Ladakh and Goa, coming back slowly to Bangalore,” he reveals.

According to Venu, the main draw will be the inclusion of five directors who will make cameo appearances.

“Director Shashank has made a guest appearance in the film, which will be his first. It was quite an experience to work with director Guruprasad, who recently shot for the movie. This apart, we have director and producer Jagadish and Vijayalakshmi along with V Manohar, who are part of the film. Not everybody gets an opportunity to direct all these directors,” he states.

Talking about the ladies, Venu says anchor-turned-actress Anushree plays the main lead. “We also have a Brazilian model, Ereca, who is acting for the first time in a Kannada film. She will be in Bangalore today to shoot the climax scene. Sahana Gowda, Archana Singh, Jaisheela, Sushma and Gamya Bidapa are the others girls who play important roles,” he says.

Another interesting feature of the film is the costume design by Anusha and Ranita, who have brought in a North-Eastern flavour. “I was quite particular about the design right from day one and the two designers have done a wonderful job,” says Venu.