Nee Naadena - Serial Melodrama

A Sharadhaa By

Film: Nee Naadena

Director: Kandahas

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Ankita Maheshwari, Priyanka, Pavithra Lokesh, Doddanna

The Devaraj family believes that 'A family that plays together stays together' and Nee Naadena is clear example of this philosophy. The film was a collaborative family effort with each member playing a role in the making of this film. Kandahas's narrative opens with three main characters who along with a supporting cast provide the buildup for a neat family drama. This might be a new plot on the silver screen but it seems to be a recap of some tele-series, where a family drama unravels within the confines of a sophisticated upper middle-class family.

The film begins as a young urban story with friendship, love and career being the focus. Dev is an aspiring film director living in the city. While trying his luck at direction, he also tries to make sure that Pavithra (Ankita Maheshwari), his closest friend, gets an opportunity to fulfil her career dreams. Dev also meets Lakshmi/Lachi (Priyanka), a basketball player, who falls for Dev but is upset when he does not reciprocate her feelings. The director brings in a twist towards the end of first half revealing Dev's matrimonial status, which then takes us to the second half of the film in an entirely different space.

The second half of the film is in a village set up and follows the principles of a more traditional family drama. It is revealed that Dev and Pavithra are relatives staying in a close-knit joint family. Dev and Pavithra's grandfather (played by Doddanna) wants to see his grandchildren married before he dies. While Dev happily fulfils his grandfather's dreams, Pavithra is not ready for marriage and has other dreams. Will she still go ahead and get married or remain single? This question is answered in an unexpected climax.

The main crux of the film is 'marriage', which is supposed to be the most interesting event in one's life and the foundation of happiness or misery.

The film portrays the different kinds of relationships between men and women and admits the possibility that they can be just good friends. The film also reveals a strong gender message and displays the plight of divorcees. Women's safety is also another facet explored here.

Despite these relevant and interesting themes, director Kandahas puts us through a steadily degenerating drama. The major problem of the film is the repetitive narrative (there is a random party for just about every reason) which makes the film drag. The director has just not managed to take his subject beyond predictability.

The only saving grace of the film is the lead pair who have delivered a fair performance. Prajwal Devaraj remaines true to his character in Nee Naadena, but the director has not used him well on screen. Kandahas could have used Prajwal's dynamism for better action sequences. Ankita Maheshwari, a serial artiste, has taken her small screen acting experience and used it to her advantage, playing her part rather well. Priyanka who has a small and sweet role has also done well. The comedy act by Bullet Prakash falls somewhat flat while Doddanna, Avinash, Pavitra Lokesh and Doddanna have given some support to the film.

Though the film has stuck to the basic idea about relationships, director Kandahas fails to bring gravitas to the proceedings. The only commercial aspect in the film seems to be its songs, which features some good tunes by Arjun Janya.

Verdict: The essential idea of Nee Naadena is perhaps to show the need for leading one's life by taking into account various points of view, however this is largely overstated throughout the film.