Shashikanth's Ekka Raja Rani is a Multi-starrer

Ekka Raja Rani, a film helmed by Shashikanth, is a multi-starrer with the director roping in stars like Rakshit Shetty, Srinagar Kitty and Vijay Raghavendra for the film. While Kriti Kharbanda plays the lead heroine, Ramesh Aravind has also been approached to play an important role in the film. Since multi-starrer projuects have become rare in the Kannada industry, Ekka Raja Rani is creating quite a bit of noise with the news of the large star cast that has come on board. The film produced by K Manju is an all-out entertainer. The film currently in its pre-production stage will go on floors in November.