Director Nirbhay Chakravarthi who released the first trailer of Dhananjay starrer Vijayaditya also revealed the first look of Parul Yadav in the film. The actress will be seen playing a super model in this social drama-cum-fantasy film. “The film sees the past and present and Parul comes in the latter, who is a surprise package in Vijayaditya. The film’s costumes have cost a bomb to the producer who got them specially designed by a Delhi-based designer, Preethi S Kapoor. The film also sees Kavya Shetty and Shravya as part of the starcast.

According to Parul, there will be ramp walks in the film, and this was the first round shot on Monday. “We have two more and we are looking for different designers for the other two rounds. This apart, I also have some scenes and a song to shoot for Vijayaditya,” she says.