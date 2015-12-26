Home Entertainment Kannada

Tiger's Climax Scene Set to Roar

Director Nanda Kishore’s upcoming film Tiger starring Pradeep is nearing completion with the climax scene currently being shot in and around the city. With Tiger as its title, the director is assuring that the climax roars while he is making sure that the fight that changes the tide will be a talking point after its release.

Nanda Kishore has planned a concept-based fight between hero Pradeep and newcomer Deepak along with heroine Madhurima,  Ravi Shankar, Dharma, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Shivaram, among others. “The climax scene, which takes place for 10 to 12 minutes in our film, has been shot for 10 days. We show a man-to-man combat. It was physically challenging for the hero who underwent rigorous training to have a perfect shot,” says Nanda Kishore.

Tiger.jpgThe makers have brought well-known stunt choreographer Vijay who worked for Athadu, Agadu, Manikya and the recent Masterpiece to do the climax scene. “He is an expert in choreographing combat fights. Apart from him, we have used five stunt masters — Ravi Verma, Ganesh, Thriller Manju and Different Danny for various stunts in our film,” says the director. The highlight of the climax scene is also the inclusion of the police force. “A hundred-strong battalion was considered for the climax, which we manage to include after getting necessary clearances. It was important for the cinema because they bring in that touch of perfection with their march-past, posture and formations. They shot with us for four days and they did their best. With the battalions, the climax will see around 150 people in one frame.”

Having an ensemble cast, Nanda Ksihore didn’t wanted to compromise with just a simple climax and has worked around the content. “Fighting against 10 odd people and cars going up in the air has become a regular affair. Instead of adding gimmicks in my fight, I wanted to give importance to the content and physical activity. Ravi Shankar comes as a surprise element and along with other cast as part of the climax, we are trying to ensure that we conclude with a magnificent scene,” he says.

The makers are now left with two songs after which they will start with their post production work. With Nanda Kishore helming the project, Arjun Janya scores the music and the cinematographer is Sudhakar Raj.

