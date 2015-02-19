The film Badlapur revisits and plays up the terminology made famous by Amitabh Bachchan. Their version of the Angry Young Man is the “Angry Young Dhawan”. And Varun Dhawan does complete justice to his role by moving away from his usual comic appearances and portraying a serious character.

“I have done three comedies before this and I just could not smile or crack jokes anymore. That is when I thought of portraying a role which explored other emotions, especially those of anger and frustration. Badlapur happened to come to me around this time,” he says.

Varun, who is known for his jovial nature off-screen as well, reveals that he had to work really hard to get serious. “My role is a surprise and my director, Sriram Raghavan has helped with his magic touch. He gave me references of movies which I could watch and take tips from. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi around, there was the right kind of atmosphere and I could adapt to it easily. I have put in a lot of work into Badlapur and the audience will be able to see the transformation in mine as well as Nawazuddin’s characters quite clearly,” he says.

Varun does not shy away from heaping praise on his director and states that he is one of the most honest directors he has met so far. “Sriram has stuck to his convictions. His priority was to collaborate and get the best of everyone on the sets. He has really worked on me,” the actor says.

Varun hopes that post the film’s release, he will be regarded as a serious actor. As of now, he is glad that his father, David Dhawan is ecstatic about his performance. “He was worried when I chose Badlapur as my career was doing well with the pure entertainment films. But he is happy after seeing me act,” says Varun.

According to him, Badlapur is based on real-life incidents and he did have to research a bit for his role. “I needed to do my research as the director has ensured that it sticks to real incidents, but we did have to put some commercial aspects as well. The end of the film, especially the last 15 minutes, follows the trajectory of the real incidents and that will be quite shocking for the audience,” he says.

Next up for Varun is the dance film ABCD 2, directed by Remo D’Souza.

Sandalwood to Bollywood

It is a not-so-well-known fact that Yami Gautam, who has a significant role in Badlapur, made her film debut in the Kannada film, Ullasa Utsaha. Thereafter she moved to B-Town and cemented a place for herself after the success of Vicky Donor. But according to the actress, she will always remain the Ullasa Utsaha girl. “When I saw myself on the big screen for the first time in Ullasa Uthasa, I really loved the feeling and felt that this is where I wanted to be,” says Yami who does not tire of thanking the director of the film. “I was an absolute stranger when I came here but Bengaluru gave me comfort and I have a special connection with the city,” Yami says.

Still on the learning curve, the actress states that after Ullasa, she has been growing with each film and understanding the nuances of the industry. “It is not just about acting, but also about your personality and how you carry yourself,” she says.

Talking about Badlapur, the actress reiterates her co-star’s take on the film as a real life story which will keep the audience engrossed. “Director Sriram is one director who is very quirky and that trait comes through in each of his films. In Badlapur, he has layered the script and characters, mixing thrills, drama, emotions, humour, and love, all very effortlessly,” she says. Yami is considering entertainment as a serious career and wants to concentrate on Bollywood for now. “I have back-to-back projects with T-series right now,” she says.