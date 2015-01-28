Love is in the Air for Srimurali

A Sharadhaa By

Shooting a film at a college is a nostalgia-inspiring experience for actors of all age groups. And that is exactly what Srimurali is feeling at present as he has returned to college for his latest film.

The actor along with the heroine Rachita Ram is at the Acharya Institute of Technology, where they are shooting a college episode for their upcoming film Rathavara. The actor who sent City Express a selfie of himself and Rachita, told us, “I have to hit on the heroine and so I have to enter her college. All the emotions of that time are rushing back and I feel like a college boy all over again, at least for the next four to five days.”

Looking like a student is always challenging for any actor who has passed that age and even Srimurali feels the pressure. “I am supposed to sport a macho look for the film and at the same time look convincing as a college going boy. It is very tough, but at the end of the day, I have sort of managed it. Thankfully, I have had to do nothing drastic in order to change my looks and it was basically my wardrobe that underwent a transformation. I wear colourful T-shirts and my appearance invokes a college mood. This bit of the story is a young and peppy college romance which will go down very well with the youth. Getting back to college for shooting or for any of their functions makes you feel young and energetic because of the surroundings,” says Srimurali.

The film is helmed by Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa and after this bit, the team will head to Mysuru. “Hopefully, we should wind up the shooting of this film in the next 35 days and follow it up with the post production,” says Srimurali.