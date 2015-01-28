Home Entertainment Kannada

Love is in the Air for Srimurali

Published: 28th January 2015 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2015 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

love

Shooting a film at a college is a nostalgia-inspiring experience for actors of all age groups. And that is exactly what Srimurali is feeling at present as he has returned to college for his latest film.

The actor along with the heroine Rachita Ram is at the Acharya Institute of Technology, where they are shooting a college episode for their upcoming film Rathavara. The actor who sent City Express a selfie of himself and Rachita, told us, “I have to hit on the heroine and so I have to enter her college. All the emotions of that time are rushing back and I feel like a college boy all over again, at least for the next four to five days.”

Looking like a student is always challenging for any actor who has passed that age and even Srimurali feels the pressure. “I am supposed to sport a macho  look for the film and at the same time look convincing as a college going boy. It is very tough, but at the end of the day, I have sort of managed it. Thankfully, I  have had to do nothing drastic in order to change my looks and it was basically my wardrobe that underwent a transformation. I wear colourful T-shirts and my appearance invokes a college mood. This bit of the story is a young and peppy college romance which will go down very well with the youth. Getting back to college for shooting or for any of their functions makes you feel young and energetic because of the surroundings,” says Srimurali.

The film is helmed by Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa and after this bit, the team will head to Mysuru. “Hopefully, we should wind up the shooting of this film in the next 35 days and follow it up with the post production,” says Srimurali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp