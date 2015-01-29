Rajavardan is one young actor to watch out for in 2015. Even before the actor’s debut project FLY is complete, he has already bagged his second film with first-time director Yayin who is making his debut in the industry with the ambitious entertainer Amara Chitra Katha.

“I signed on the film with Yayin and we have even done a photoshoot for it recently,” says Rajavardan. “I was interested in this project because I have faith in the script and the director. Yayin (who was previously known as Raj) is no newcomer to the industry as he has worked as an associate with director PS Lingadevaru on several films, the last one being Ulidavaru Kandante. I had gone over 25 scripts before I zeroed in on Amara Chitra Katha. Yayin was very keen that I take up this project and did six readings from the script in order to convince me. The project is all set to go on floors from this April and that will give time to complete the shoot for FLY,” he says.

After FLY, this is the second film with an interesting title for Rajavardan.The actor clarifies that Amara Chitra Katha has no connection to the well-known comic book series. “It is a very interesting story which basically covers the three or four stages of the main character’s life. The story is about Amara (the name of my character in the movie) who is a dreamer and his life.

The photo shoot for Amara Chitra Katha is interesting as it has references to Charlie Chaplin. “The character and the film include some Charlie Chaplin moods and elements especially towards the end. Amara in the film is a very moody character who is quite withdrawn from normal human society. He is a misunderstood genius and it is ultimately his achievements that do the talking.

Rajavardan who is yet to see himself on screen is confident about his second project. “Though I have been told by many that my personality fits with mass entertainers, I am not ready to work to the six fights-four songs formula. I want to experiment with my acting skills and show the audience what I can do and I think have taken a correct decision with this film,” he says.

Having completed 60 per cent of the shoot for FLY, Rajavardan tells us his initial experiences of facing the camera. “One thing I realised while shooting is that even if your parents are actors, it doesn’t help. Being in front of the camera is difficult especially as I had to act as well as do paragliding, scuba diving and other activities. I had to go para gliding 67 times as I wanted to get it right. Our schedule for FLY starts again from today. We will going next to Munnar and later to Lakshadweep before we finish with the climax shot,” he says.