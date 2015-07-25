Home Entertainment Kannada

Uppi's Directorial Venture Reaches Censor Board

Published: 25th July 2015 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2015 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra is hoping to release his upcoming directorial film Uppi 2 around Independance Day.

In order to meet the deadline, the actor-director has requested around eight makers to hold back films like RX Suri and Kendasampige from the Censor board.

Meanwhile, Uppi 2 has become the hottest film in the trade especially after the audio launch and after bagging a staggering distribution price.

uppi.jpgThough nothing is revealed from the production house, the buzz is that Srikanth, who owns theatres in Mandya has purchased the distribution rights of the film for around Rs 10 crore.

The film produced by Priyanka Upendra has been in the news and fans are eagerly waiting with baited breath to watch it. The film's other lead stars are Akheeva Kristina and Parul Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp