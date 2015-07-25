Uppi's Directorial Venture Reaches Censor Board

Express Features By

Upendra is hoping to release his upcoming directorial film Uppi 2 around Independance Day.

In order to meet the deadline, the actor-director has requested around eight makers to hold back films like RX Suri and Kendasampige from the Censor board.

Meanwhile, Uppi 2 has become the hottest film in the trade especially after the audio launch and after bagging a staggering distribution price.

Though nothing is revealed from the production house, the buzz is that Srikanth, who owns theatres in Mandya has purchased the distribution rights of the film for around Rs 10 crore.

The film produced by Priyanka Upendra has been in the news and fans are eagerly waiting with baited breath to watch it. The film's other lead stars are Akheeva Kristina and Parul Yadav.