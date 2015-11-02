Home Entertainment Kannada

Second Outing for Suri and Shivarajkumar

After Kaddipudi, in which the two biggies collaborated, the director is working on a script titled Tagaru

There is no dearth of good stories for an actor like Shivarajkumar, who is constantly on the look out for an opportunity to work with good projects.  If one goes by sources, director Suri will be working soon with Shivarajkumar again after Kaddipudi. The director has titled the film Tagaru, with a tagline that reads maiyalla poguru.

Second outing.jpgConfirming his association with the actor for the second time, the director said, “This is not an immediate project as we are both currently tied up with a couple of films. In fact, Shivarajkumar and I have had a discussion and he has liked the one-liner. The actor has given me ample time to complete the script and he only wants to take it forward once we lock the story. This particular film will see Shivarajkumar in a different shade and we will take some time before we begin the project.”

Going by the Gandhinagar buzz, the film with Shivarajkumar will be produced by KP Srikanth. 

SECOND.jpgSuri will be in Hubli from today to shoot a few portions for his next Doddmane Hudga. “I will be done with the talky once I complete shooting Ravi Shankar’s portions. which will happen in the next fifteen days. I am also preparing to shoot the five  songs, which is now in planning stages. On the other end, I am also concentrating for casting my Kendasampige series, Kage Bangara,” he says.

Meanwhile, Shivrajkumar’s Killing Veerappan will see its audio release taking place today. 

