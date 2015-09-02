Times try men. Times try women. And sometimes a prodigy takes birth in the darkness to spread light. Sudeep is one such presence in Sandalwood. He has shunned convention, followed newer avenues and won hearts. Spreading his wings in Bollywood with films like Phoonk and Rann and having starred in South Indian films like Eega, Baahubali and soon to be released Puli, the actor is all charged up about his next yet-to-be-titled bilingual directed by KS Ravikumar, produced by Surappa Babu.

And celebrating his birthday today, Sandalwood has planned many surprises. Producer Surappa Babu released a 27-second teaser revealing the first look of the film with a catchy line - Annadaatara Annadaata, (Provider of the Providers) Kichcha Sudeep ravarige Happy Birthday. According to Surappa Babu, the initiative was worth it because Sudeep helped many producers when they were in trouble.

“Film Ranna is a recent example. He personally took the producer’s problems and got the film released. He has done similar things for many other films. There are many examples when he helped other filmmakers,” said Surappa Babu.

The yet-to-be-titled film with Nithya Menen in the lead has completed its first schedule and the next schedule will start from September 21. “Our second schedule will be shot at one stretch for 80 days in various parts of Bengaluru, Chennai and few other places. We plan for a trip abroad, sometime in December,” the producer said.

Sudeep also seems to keep his commitment with cricket with he leading the KPL (Karnataka Premier League) and will soon follow up with with his television show - Bigg Boss Season 3.

Sudeep’s packed schedule

After the bilingual project, Sudeep will start Hebbuli from November. The film is directed by cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna.

Next will be a film with director Milana Prakash

He has also given a green signal to director Prem.

He has agreed to work in Ram Gopal Varma’s Appa -

The Father of all Godfathers. Going by sources, the makers have plans to make the film in four languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.