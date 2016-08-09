Home Entertainment Kannada

Mungaru male hit team in a new project

Ganesh is cruising comfortably, with the success of Zoom in which he plays an advertising professional. And since last week, the music of his Mungaru Male 2 is generating excitement.

Mungaru.jpgThe news is that he will now star in a film directed by Yogaraj Bhat, with whom he delivered the blockbuster hit Mugaru Male.

The film is likely to go on the floors in October. Yogaraj Bhat first directed Ganesh in that film in 2006, and it is considered a landmark in the Kannada industry.

They followed it up with Gaalipata, after which they have taken a long break. For three years, Gandhinagar was abuzz that the two would work together again.

Mungarua.jpgYogaraj Bhat says he was waiting for the right script before announcing a film with Ganesh. The two are now set for a hatrick.

The film will see the actor and director as producers, and it will be made under the joint banner of Golden Films and Yogaraj Bhat Films.

Yogaraj Bhat told City Express, "I am glad the time has come for us to launch a film again. I am almost done with the script. It is a simple love story and a family entertainer."

The team will finalise the title soon. It has roped in V Harikrishna for the music. "Jayanth Kaikini and I will be the lyricists. We are in the process of choosing the cast," Yogaraj Bhat said.

For Ganesh, it has been a long wait. "I was patient as I looked forward to Yogaraj Bhat for a green signal. This will fulfil the wishes of people who wanted to see us together," he said.

He recalls how their careers hit a high with Mungaru Male and Gaalipata. "Though we went on to do films with others, there has been a continous demand from fans to see us together again," he told City Express.

Ganesh believes the combination can deliver something new. "When it comes to a film having the two of us, the audience will expect something outside regular formulaic plots," he said.

