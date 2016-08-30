BENGALURU: Youngster Gautham Raj is reverently associating himself with lofty dreams of becoming an actor. The 25-year-old has already got a footing, having distributor Gokul Raj as his father, who has already established his name distributing films like Haalunda Tavaru, Yama Kinkara, Gadibidi Ganda and recently, Linga, Ranna and Kabali. The next film to be released under his distribution house is Mungaru Male 2.

The family is now looking for an ideal script and an able director to launch Gautham, who has been actively involved in the distribution business. To be launched in 2017, he is getting prepared ahead of hitting the screen, having undertaken training in Mumbai at Actor Prepares — Anupam Kher Acting Institute, last year. “I am currently working out on my fitness. I enjoy dancing and want to learn all the skills of being an actor,” he says.

Being passionate about acting and having participated in various dramas at school and college level, he has also had a brush with theatre outside Karnataka. “Though my interest was always to get into movies, I thought it was better to complete my basic education,” says the aspiring actor who did his MBA from St Joseph’s.

While Gautham's father will be producing the first film of his son, Gautham says that he will be looking for a script and a director for a total commercial film. “Once we freeze the director and script, we will have 3 months time to start preparation so that we are set for a 2017 launch,” he says.

Apparently, Gautham did get an offer from Hindi for a daily soap and film projects from Tamil industry. “Being a Kannadiga, I prefer to start with a Kannada film and that’s why I am taking time,” he mentions but adds that he has always been inspired by Hrithik Roshan. “Apart from him, Prakash Raj and Ravi Shankar also inspire me. But when it comes to style, it will be Hrithik and he remains the Greek God of our film industry,” he notes.

Gautham is currently involved with the back office of the distribution house. “I want to get out of distribution after Mungaru Male 2 and concentrate on my acting,” says the upcoming talent.