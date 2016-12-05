Ramesh Aravind’s first stop at London  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

For Ramesh Aravind, 2016 will end with his directorial film Sundaraanga Jaana, releasing on December 23 ,and the beginning of 2017 will see the release of his 100th film Pushpaka Vimana, releasing on January 6.

A still from Pushpaka Vimana

Meanwhile, the multitalented personality has started globetrotting for his show, Ramesh Aravind Live, and his first stop was in London which took place between November 27 and 29.

According to him, the ‘Thank you’ programme was a hit where he introduced a novel concept. “A 25-year-old Ramesh Arvind was seen in conversation with a 50-year-old Ramesh on stage. It was more like double acting and was an interactive show which clicked well with the audience. There were many anecdotes from my life which were created through animation teasers as I narrated them in story form,” he says.

Narrating an incident during the interaction with audience, Ramesh says, “When I was shooting for Mungarina Minchu, 20 years ago near a place at Thirtahalli, I remember a girl coming and giving me a kiss on my cheek. I met her friend during this event, who mentioned that it was a bet they had and her friend won. She then asked if she could kiss me now since she has the guts. I couldn’t say no to her wish, but convinced her for a hug.”

His next stop will be USA, depending on his shoot schedule of the movie and other commitments. “This time my overseas trip will be with my film, Pusphaka Vimana,” he says.