Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Aravind’s first stop at London  

The actor-director, before his century, goes globetrotting promoting his show, Ramesh Aravind Live, in a unique manner

Published: 05th December 2016 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2016 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

R

Ramesh Aravind

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

For Ramesh Aravind, 2016 will end with his directorial film Sundaraanga Jaana, releasing on December 23 ,and the beginning of 2017 will see the release of his 100th film Pushpaka Vimana, releasing on January 6.

A still from Pushpaka Vimana

Meanwhile, the multitalented personality has started globetrotting for his show, Ramesh Aravind Live, and his first stop was in London which took place between November 27 and 29.
According to him, the ‘Thank you’ programme was a hit where he introduced a novel concept. “A 25-year-old Ramesh Arvind was seen in conversation with a 50-year-old Ramesh on stage. It was more like double acting and was an interactive show which clicked well with the audience. There were many anecdotes from my life which were created through animation teasers as I narrated them in story form,” he says.

Narrating an incident during the interaction with audience, Ramesh says, “When I was shooting for Mungarina Minchu, 20 years ago near a place at Thirtahalli, I remember a girl coming and giving me a kiss on my cheek. I met her friend during this event, who mentioned that it was a bet they had and her friend won. She then asked if she could kiss me now since she has the guts. I couldn’t say no to her wish, but convinced her for a hug.”
His next stop will be USA, depending on his shoot schedule of the movie and other commitments. “This time my overseas trip will be with my film, Pusphaka Vimana,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp