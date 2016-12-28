The makers of the musical film Raaga seem to be making a buzz around their film by releasing ‘first looks’. They recently sprung a surprise with the first look of Mitra, who is playing the role of a blind man, they have now revealed the leading lady Bhama’s look.

Bhama

She too seems to be playing a visually challenged person, the first-look indicates.

Director PC Shekar has a talent to capture expressions that speak for themselves. Bhama’s character is caught in one such moment, dressed in a retro attire.

According to a member from the production house, the talented actress, who was last seen in Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Arjuna, was eager to be part of the film. “She said the film would prove pathbreaking in her career and offers her a dream character. It gave her the opportunity to do the talking with her appearance, which makes it more special for her. After hearing the narration, the actress was thoroughly impressed and did not even check who the hero was.”

The member also added that the character demanded a makeover for Bhama and she was more than willing to have one. “She did her research about how visually challenged people behave and react. She also had to match Mitra’s physical features and had to put on 8 kgs for the role,” the member says.

Raaga, a story by Shekar and produced by Mitra explores love beyond its initial attraction and physical allure and talks of a connection between minds. The film, which has completed the shoot, with just two day of patch work remaining, has Vaidy’s cinematography and Arjun Janya’s music.