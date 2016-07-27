The makers of Jaguar are making all out efforts to complete the shoot and meet the release deadline of October 7.

In fact, it is learnt that Nikhil Kumar, who plays the lead, is doing day and night shifts in Mysuru with just four hours of sleep.

City Express got hold of a photograph where Nikhil is shooting during the night wearing a ‘jaguar’ suit and riding a modified bike.

“The team has not rested after returning from Bulgaria. We headed straight to Mysuru where the shooting is on at the Infosys campus. There will be no schedule break and we will continue to shoot till August 30,” said executive producer Sunil Gowda.

While the talkie portions with Brahmanandam, Sadhu Kokila, Sampath Raj, Aditya Menon and Nikhil are going on, the fight sequences are being shot after sunset.

Interestingly, the entire post-production unit has been set up at the

Infosys campus, including for dubbing, rerecording, DI and editing. “This is the only way the team could meet the deadline. So, the production house decided for a make-shift camp where the work is going on in full swing,” said Sunil.

The bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu, is being made under Channambika Films and has Deepti Sati in the female lead with senior actors Jagapathi Babu, Sharath Kumar and Meena also in the star cast. Directed by A Mahadev, the film has Manoj Paramahamsa as cinematographer and SS Thaman as the music director.