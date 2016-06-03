It is again a proud moment for Kannada industry with film Thithi garnering all the attention from Bollywood.

Two special screenings were arranged in Mumbai – One by Kiran Rao on Saturday and another by Anurag Kashyap on Monday. And making their presence felt at the screening were B-Town bigwigs - Aamir Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Irrfan Khan, Nandita Das, Kangana Ranaut, Kalki Koechlin and Rajkumar among many others.

Aamir Khan, after watching the film, recommends and says it is a must watch. In his tweet he mentions, "It's a Kannada film, with subtitles in English. It's an absolute MUST WATCH! It's releasing in theatres on 3rd June."

As Anurag Kashyap keeps mentioning Thithi in his tweets: "Saw THITHI the 4th time and it was funnier than it was ever before. I seriously envy this Ram Reddy, how do you make non actors act so well?"

Kalki tweeted: "Watch out for #Thithi a simple yet funny philosophical film by @RaamReddy89".

Irrfan Khan tweeted: "Watching #Thithi was such an amazing endearing experience :-)"

Raam Reddy, currently in Mumbai is overwhelmed. "Though it is such a small film, the support we are getting is huge. I really thank Anurag Kashyap for he has been championing the film from Locarno onwards.

Having people like Kiran and Anurag supporting an indie cinema is what I am amazed with," he says.

Another piece of exciting news coming from B-Town is The National Award-winning film,Thithi has been declared as World Cinema. "The film is enjoyed by everybody irrespective of the language," says Raam Reddy. The national release of Thithi slated this week in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune is looking positive. "We are getting good number of theatres with good timings. It is also likely to be re-released in Chennai and Hyderabad," says Raam Reddy.