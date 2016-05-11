Remya Nambeesan, who has worked in nearly 50 Malayalam and Tamil films, is excited about the release of her Kannada debut, Style King.

"I've brought all those years of experience to my first Sandalwood outing," she asserts.

There must be no barriers for actors, she says. "They should act well, irrespective of which industry they work in. Of course, language comes into play," she admits. "I am glad I tried working in a new industry."

Sandalwood, she says, has helped her learn how to work 'in a mass movie'. "Having done mainly the more subtle character roles earlier, I had to pay attention to many other aspects of my performance and dance in this film," she says.

This also involved multitasking. "I also realised Kannada artistes are very energetic," she says. "This also comes across in Style King."

Remya plays star Ganesh's romantic interest. Though a mass film, its subject upholds family values, she says.

" That's where I take centre stage," she says. "I make sure the family stays together even under terrible circumstances." She describes her role as 'practical, emotional and contemporary'.

Sharing a good rapport with the director is crucial, she thinks, regardless of where you come from.

"How much we can contribute is important, and that mostly depends on how well we can work with the director," she says.

Style King's director P C Shekar was a good captain of the ship, she adds. "I seldom saw him get angry. I haven't once heard him raise his voice. That helped everybody work in harmony," she says.

On the Kollywood front, Remya is happy her film Sethupathi is doing well, and is close to completing a 100-day run.