Prem says no Tamannaah for The Villain

Prem, who was all set to bring in Tamannaah Bhatia to Kannada with his next directorial The Villain alongside Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, is having second thoughts. The reason being the actress is part of the special song in the Kannada and Telugu bilingual Jaguar.

The director, who came to know of the actress shooting for the song, tells City Express, “If she has chosen to make her mark in Sandalwood with a special song, then I am not keen on signing her on for my project. I have two more actress who are equally big and are ready to be part of The Villain. I will now consider one of them.”

According to Prem, the female lead in The Villain plays a prominent part and therefore he took time in choosing the right heroine. “I had in fact asked her to reconsider doing the song because it will be a problem to me, but in the end, it is her choice,” he says.

Prem, who is currently working on the song recording with music director Arjun Janya, will be off to London this month-end on a recce along with producer CR Manohar. “The moment I am back from location hunt, I will finalise a heroine,” he says.

Meanwhile Prem plans to complete his acting commitment for Gandhigiri, directed by Raghu Haasan, before he starts with The Villain.