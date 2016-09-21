Home Entertainment Kannada

Prem says no Tamannaah for The Villain

Director came to know of the actress doing a special song in Jaguar, and now is not keen to sign her on

Published: 21st September 2016 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2016 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

premA

Prem, who was all set to bring in Tamannaah Bhatia to Kannada with his next directorial The Villain alongside Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, is having second thoughts. The reason being the actress is part of the special song in the Kannada and Telugu bilingual Jaguar.

prem.jpgThe director, who came to know of the actress shooting for the song, tells City Express, “If she has chosen to make her mark in Sandalwood with a special song, then I am not keen on signing her on for my project. I have two more actress who are equally big and are ready to be part of The Villain. I will now consider one of them.”

According to Prem, the female lead in The Villain plays a prominent part and therefore he took time in choosing the right heroine. “I had in fact asked her to reconsider doing the song because it will be a problem to me, but in the end, it is her choice,” he says.

Prem, who is currently working on the song recording with music director Arjun Janya,  will be off to London this month-end on a recce along with producer CR Manohar. “The  moment I am back from location hunt, I will finalise a heroine,” he says.

Meanwhile Prem plans to complete his acting commitment for Gandhigiri, directed by Raghu Haasan, before he starts with The Villain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp