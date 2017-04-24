Shanvi in tarak with a whole new look

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There has been talk of Shanvi Srivastava being part of Tarak, and these rumours have now been confirmed with the actress joining the movie’s sets from Monday. City Express caught up with the actress over a phone call who is all geared up to start on the project.

Shanvi started with Chandralekha and soon after working with Yash in Masterpiece. Her other movies include Bhale Jodi, Sundaranga Jaana and yet-to-be-released Saheba, opposite Manoranjan. The actress is also doing Mufti with Sriimurali and will be featured opposite Rakshit Shetty in Avane Sriman Narayana.

Tarak, which is now on floors, will be Shanvi’s first with actor Darshan and director Prakash Jayaram. Being part of a star film, the actress is overwhelmed by the affection the Kannada industry has been showing her.

She says, “It is a great feeling with Sandalwood welcoming me with open arms. When I started I never thought I would reach where I am today. Coming from the North, it is a honour. With the film offers and the way the audience here treat me, I feel like Karnataka is my second home and I am more of a Kannadiga today. I stay here more than anywhere else. By now people and my family know that Bengaluru is my favourite spot.”

Shanvi will also have a makeover for Tarak and this doubles her excitement. She will be playing an NRI girl and for this the actress will try a different hairdo and will be unusually dressed, which she says is “interesting”. “I have never had a makeover for any of my previous films,” she says. “In the movie I play a bubbly person, but I have been given room to experiment, in terms of style and body language. Audience will see a different me.”

The movie, produced by Dushyanth, will also feature Sruthi Hariharan in the female lead along with Shanvi. Arjun Janya is the music director and A V Krishnakumar, the cinematographer.

Shanvi, who will be completing her portions in few days, will simultaneously be part of Mufti’s shoot before she goes abroad with the Tarak team.