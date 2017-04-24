Home Entertainment Kannada

Shanvi in tarak with a whole new look

The actress is starring opposite Darshan in the film directed by Prakaash Jayaram

Published: 24th April 2017 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2017 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There has been talk of Shanvi Srivastava being part of Tarak, and these rumours have now been confirmed with the actress joining the movie’s  sets from Monday. City Express caught up with the actress over a phone call who is all geared up to start on the project.

Shanvi

Shanvi started with Chandralekha and soon after working with Yash in Masterpiece. Her other movies include Bhale Jodi, Sundaranga Jaana and yet-to-be-released Saheba, opposite Manoranjan. The actress is also doing Mufti with Sriimurali and will be featured opposite Rakshit Shetty in Avane Sriman Narayana.
Tarak, which is now on floors, will be Shanvi’s first with actor Darshan and director Prakash Jayaram. Being part of a star film, the actress is overwhelmed by the affection the Kannada industry has been showing her.

She says, “It is a great feeling with Sandalwood welcoming me with open arms. When I started I never thought I would reach where I am today. Coming from the North, it is a honour. With the film offers and the way the audience here treat me, I feel like Karnataka is my second home and I am more of a Kannadiga today. I stay here more than anywhere else. By now people and my family know that Bengaluru is my favourite spot.”

Shanvi will also have a makeover for Tarak and this doubles her excitement. She will be playing an NRI girl and for this the actress will try a different hairdo and will be unusually dressed, which she says is “interesting”. “I have never had a makeover for any of my previous films,” she says. “In the movie I play a bubbly person, but I have been given room to experiment, in terms of style and body language. Audience will see a different me.”
The movie, produced by Dushyanth, will also feature Sruthi Hariharan in the female lead along with Shanvi. Arjun Janya is the music director and A V Krishnakumar, the cinematographer.
Shanvi, who will be completing her portions in  few days, will simultaneously be part of Mufti’s shoot before she goes abroad with the Tarak team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp